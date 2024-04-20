Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price target on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.95.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Down 0.6 %

CFX opened at C$1.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.69. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$101.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.13. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of C$193.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.