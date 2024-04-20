ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Lowered to C$48.00 at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered ATCO from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.33.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.15. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$32.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.59.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

