Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Increased to C$104.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$94.00 to C$104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cormark cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$90.88.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$87.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The stock has a market cap of C$43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$74.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$59.36 and a 1 year high of C$88.27.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.4364596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 39.74%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

