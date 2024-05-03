BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.73

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.73 and last traded at $92.51, with a volume of 19662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOKF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 214.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

