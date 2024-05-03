First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $8.19 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 395.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,645 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,889,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,730. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average of $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

