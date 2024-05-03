Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.54

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 208663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on TAST shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.55 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $546.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $470.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,824 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 296,473 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

