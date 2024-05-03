XPO (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Up to $108.92

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $108.92, but opened at $122.00. XPO shares last traded at $118.19, with a volume of 1,075,753 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on XPO from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.65.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.17.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

