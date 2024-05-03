Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,983,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,381. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

