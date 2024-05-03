Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Up to $9.89

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $11.60. Udemy shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 889,783 shares changing hands.

UDMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.71 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $75,534.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 334,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,331.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,676,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,386,268.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $75,534.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 334,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,331.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,981 shares of company stock worth $514,884. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,355,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after purchasing an additional 495,380 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in Udemy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,218,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Udemy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after buying an additional 116,432 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,661,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,390,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

