Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,599 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 58,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PID traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 84,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,456. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $893.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1753 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

