Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$120.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNQ. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$108.40.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$105.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$112.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$69.83 and a 52 week high of C$112.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$91.14.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.6092114 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.54%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 13,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.66, for a total value of C$1,318,349.25. In other news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.66, for a total transaction of C$1,318,349.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,363 shares of company stock worth $32,567,851. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

