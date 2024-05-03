First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,343 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,658,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,911,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 56,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

EW traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $380,278.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $380,278.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,749 shares of company stock worth $20,920,934 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

