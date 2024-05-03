iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Lessened by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,676 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 949,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.93. 2,387,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average of $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $110.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.