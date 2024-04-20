Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.68

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 76137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $848.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 161.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

