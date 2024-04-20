Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

NHTC opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,600.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Health Trends



Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Stories

