Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $139.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $106.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.40. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $131.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,753,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 181.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 494,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,125,000 after purchasing an additional 318,591 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 73.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 542,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 230,664 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,421,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

