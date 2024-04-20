Contrasting The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) & Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

The Glimpse Group has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 83.44, indicating that its stock price is 8,244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Bright Mountain Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $13.48 million 1.37 -$28.56 million ($1.80) -0.61 Bright Mountain Media $44.55 million 0.21 -$35.56 million ($0.22) -0.25

Profitability

The Glimpse Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bright Mountain Media. The Glimpse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Mountain Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group -215.51% -146.76% -90.93% Bright Mountain Media -79.84% N/A -41.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Glimpse Group and Bright Mountain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Glimpse Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.87, suggesting a potential upside of 706.36%. Given The Glimpse Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Summary

Bright Mountain Media beats The Glimpse Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal; XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. provides an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform that connects brands with targeted consumer demographics in the United States and Israel. It focuses on digital publishing comprising websites, including Mom.com, Cafemom.com, LittleThings.com, and MamasLatinas.com; and advertising technology, consumer insights, creative, and media services. The company serves advertisers, advertising agencies and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

