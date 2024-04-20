A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMKBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.31. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 7.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.2412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

