Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS opened at $160.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,003.13 and a beta of 0.91. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $189.97.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,823.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,823.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,087 shares of company stock worth $6,210,591 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after buying an additional 383,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 250,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127,435 shares during the period. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.