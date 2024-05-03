Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Raymond James lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 247.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,865.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,510,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,245 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,473,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,232,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,408,000 after purchasing an additional 834,176 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.