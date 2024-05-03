Analysts Set Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target at $19.60

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 5,073 shares of company stock valued at $72,944 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,800 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,078,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after buying an additional 150,735 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 134,924 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $734.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $245.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

