Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $215.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $227.00.

HON has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.67.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $194.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.35 and its 200 day moving average is $195.87. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

