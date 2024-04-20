Head-To-Head Survey: Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) & Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) and Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Hexagon AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoscope Technologies 46.59% 21.85% 19.26% Hexagon AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hexagon AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Autoscope Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Hexagon AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Autoscope Technologies pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hexagon AB (publ) pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Hexagon AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoscope Technologies $13.13 million 2.59 $6.62 million $1.21 5.14 Hexagon AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $1.05 10.39

Autoscope Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hexagon AB (publ). Autoscope Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hexagon AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Autoscope Technologies and Hexagon AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Hexagon AB (publ) 0 1 2 0 2.67

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats Hexagon AB (publ) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoscope Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company provides Autoscope video systems that process video input from a traffic scene in real time and extracts the traffic data, including vehicle presence, bicycle presence/differentiation, counts, speed, length, time occupancy, turning movements, and flow rate; and RTMS radar systems that use radar to measure vehicle presence, volume, occupancy, speed, and classification information for roadway monitoring applications. It also offers IntellitraffiQ software that provides traffic measurement and data collection across large and small areas. The company markets and sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Autoscope Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division. It also provides CAD CAM and CAE software, CNC simulation and computed tomography software, measurement and inspection hardware and software, manufacturing project management, digital transformation for manufacturing, environmental health and safety, and quality management systems to manufacturing intelligence division; and HxGN mine protect, operate, monitoring, measure, and plan services, as well as HxGN autonomous and underground mining services to mining division. In addition, the company offers GIS, imagery analysis and data management, collaboration, government, transportation, and defense solutions; and utility GIS and outage management services, and public safety and geospatial platform to safety, infrastructure, and geospatial division. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.