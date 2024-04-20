PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PTC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $176.37 on Thursday. PTC has a 1-year low of $120.62 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PTC by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

