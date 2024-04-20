Reviewing Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) & Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Free Report) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Renovare Environmental has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Renovare Environmental and Perdoceo Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Perdoceo Education has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.72%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Perdoceo Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovare Environmental $12.35 million N/A -$21.60 million N/A N/A Perdoceo Education $710.00 million 1.60 $147.65 million $2.18 7.95

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental.

Profitability

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovare Environmental N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education 20.80% 17.63% 14.18%

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Renovare Environmental on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renovare Environmental

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice. The American InterContinental University System segment provides academic programs, including business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences. The company also offers non-degree and professional development programs. In addition, it operates intellipath, a learning platform used to educate students; and a mobile application and two-way messaging platform. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

