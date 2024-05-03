New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE SYK opened at $328.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.05 and its 200-day moving average is $316.78. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 16.03%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

