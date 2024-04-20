Analyzing PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU)

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.18, indicating that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $136.19 million 18.78 -$105.90 million ($2.24) -22.41 SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$23.01 million ($1.21) -0.33

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and SeaStar Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SeaStar Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaStar Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PROCEPT BioRobotics and SeaStar Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 0 6 0 3.00 SeaStar Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus price target of $45.60, suggesting a potential downside of 9.15%. SeaStar Medical has a consensus price target of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than SeaStar Medical.

Profitability

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and SeaStar Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -77.75% -46.59% -30.63% SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -961.93%

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats SeaStar Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About SeaStar Medical

(Get Free Report)

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.