Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells $746,297.16 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Veeva Systems Price Performance
VEEV stock opened at $198.37 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.80.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,043,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,570,000 after acquiring an additional 674,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,614,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
