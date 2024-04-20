Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $213.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXN. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.68.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $159.68 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 23,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

