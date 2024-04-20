O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Lowered to $1,220.00 at Evercore ISI

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ORLY. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,102.53.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,090.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,093.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,009.47. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

