Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells $2,660,850.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $146.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.99 billion, a PE ratio of 282.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 125,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $1,051,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.1% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

