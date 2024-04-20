Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PESI

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

Shares of PESI opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $153.80 million, a PE ratio of 375.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 232,838 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter worth about $1,520,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 83,320 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,262.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 51,577 shares during the period. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.