Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $401.50.

Several analysts have commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $361.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 33.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

