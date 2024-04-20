Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Auna Price Performance

AUNA opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Auna has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Auna Company Profile

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

