Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Auna Price Performance
AUNA opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Auna has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.85.
Auna Company Profile
