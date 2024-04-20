Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $16.19 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.11.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%.
Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
