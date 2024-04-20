Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $16.19 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.