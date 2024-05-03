Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.25

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 3513414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

TCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). Tricon Residential had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $226.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tricon Residential by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,046,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,603 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tricon Residential by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 384,500 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Tricon Residential by 746.8% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 810,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,043,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Tricon Residential by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

