Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 131,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 173,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $67.78.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

