Cannell & Co. Takes Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $875,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the third quarter worth about $308,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $64,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,269,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $64,413.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,269,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,351 shares of company stock worth $2,152,417. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

