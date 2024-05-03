Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Marathon Oil Stock Performance
Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $30.06.
Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.66.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.
See Also
