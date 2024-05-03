MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $199.33

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $199.33 and last traded at $201.61, with a volume of 67314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Barclays dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.80.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKTX

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.72.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,030.8% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.