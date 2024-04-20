Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$27.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFNGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. In related news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$55,050.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

EFN opened at C$21.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$17.00 and a 1-year high of C$23.46.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of C$333.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.92 million. Analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.4296824 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

