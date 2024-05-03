Brokerages Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Price Target at $574.58

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $584.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 228.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $510.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $441.06 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

