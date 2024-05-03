Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.47 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

