Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $610.04 and last traded at $615.77. 330,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,234,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $625.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $650.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $605.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,942,784,000 after acquiring an additional 117,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,681,000 after acquiring an additional 80,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

