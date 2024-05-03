Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $575.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $516.19.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.7 %

DPZ opened at $512.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.67. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.