Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CG

Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CG stock opened at C$8.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. Research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.4058317 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.