Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 15th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Goosehead Insurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GSHD opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.42, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 392.58% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $716,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

