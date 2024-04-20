Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$34.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ERO. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.88.
Ero Copper Trading Down 1.0 %
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.0165631 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
