First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.90 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.02.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$15.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.57. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

