StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.80. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.57.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
