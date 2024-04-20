StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.80. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

